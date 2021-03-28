Wind and Snow Sunday night

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

Winds have increased this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front expected to move through the region during the evening and overnight hours. Nearly the entire state is under a High Wind Warning and the that includes all of western Montana. Between late Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, all of western Montana has the potential to see periods of sustained southwesterly winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph. History has shown that these type wind events are likely to cause downed limbs and trees, power outages, and scattering of loose debris. It can be difficult to travel in some high-profile vehicles during these wind events. In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some of our higher elevation locations, including Lost Trail, Lolo, and Marias passes where the possibility of several inches of snow could fall. This combined with strong winds will likely create very poor visibilities in these areas. The advisory is in place from late Sunday evening through mid-morning on Monday. Valleys are not expected to see much in the way of accumulating snow, but an inch is not of the question during the overnight hours in a few spots. This event will be short-lived as the fast-moving cold front will exit the region during the day on Monday. This will leave us with a cold Monday and Tuesday. Monday highs will only reach the middle 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the middle 40s for most.

We’ll see a nice warm-up to close out the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to clear with highs reaching the middle 50s to near 60.

Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the upper 50s to middle 60s.

The beginning of next weekend is expected to be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

