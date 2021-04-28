Wind picks up ahead of weekend changes

MISSOULA — Clouds may move in and out of Western Montana skies this week, but warmer weather keeps on coming!

Temperatures stay on the rise through the end of the work week.

Highs Thursday will even be in the 70s!

Mostly cloudy skies fill in Friday, but highs even close in on the 80-degree mark by Friday afternoon.

Breezy conditions are still possible through afternoon hours.

Friday windy conditions ahead of a cold front will mean 1-2 foot chop at Flathead Lake with up to 30 MPH gusts possible.

Moisture stays out of our forecast until the weekend as this cold front arrives from the west.

Isolated showers make their return Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures take a slight drop back to average which is the low 60s.

River levels will be higher as snowmelt continues.

Stay safe around cold, fast, and higher river levels this weekend.

