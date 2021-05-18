Winter weather makes a return to Western Montana

MISSOULA — Changes are already being felt across Western Montana on Tuesday night.

Wind will be blowing through our area at 25-35 MPH through the late-night hours.

Besides being overcast and cooler, our lake day may be put on hold with chop up to 1-3’ Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is when our most notable changes start taking shape.

A low-pressure system will be dropping out of the Pacific Northwest, and as it drops over Nevada and Idaho, moisture will be wrapping around this system.

As moisture gets wrapped and moves into Western Montana, rain and snow arrive first in the southwest.

Valleys will see rain throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, but passes along the Divide and into Idaho will see a rain/snow mix turn into snow overnight into Thursday morning.

Passes and mountain roads will be slick Wednesday night through Friday night as moisture continues to pour into our area.

Impacts in valleys will come Thursday night into Friday morning.

Snowflakes will mix in with rain but melts on contact with the surface, so valley impacts come with the much colder overnight temperatures.

Thursday night into Friday morning valley lows will drop very close to freezing.

Freshly planted vegetation or plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures will need to be covered or brought inside if possible!

Montana in May… it may be 80 or it may be snowing!

Stay safe driving through upper elevations this week.

