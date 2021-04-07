Winter weather returns to Western Montana Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Wind picks up and clouds move in this Wednesday evening.

A cold front is approaching from the northwest, and will slide through our area late Wednesday/early Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for 3-10 AM in the West Glacier region.

Snow accumulation above 4500’ in these areas will be around 2-4”, but above 5500’ will be closer to 3-6”.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for 3-10 AM Thursday for elevations along the I-90 corridor that are above 3500’.

These areas will see closer to 2-4” of accumulation.

With this cold front passage, wind gusts will still be gusting around 25-35 MPH, and rain and snow will be falling across our area.

Snow and wintry mix (accumulating or not) will reduce visibility, so even if your road is wet, dangers for Thursday morning’s drive still include reduced visibility.

The timing of the cold front starts as it moves into the northwest corner (Kalispell and surrounding valleys) around midnight-1 AM.

Temperatures keep dropping, and wintry mix continue to fall in valleys as moisture pushes to West-Central Montana around 5-6 AM.

Eventually moisture will keep moving southwest through 7-8 AM.

The later in the morning it gets, the lighter the precipitation becomes.

Eventually rain and snow move out by the evening, and Friday we see sunshine and 50s back in the forecast.

Another cold front moves in for Saturday bringing another round of wind, snow, and cooler temperatures to the forecast.

