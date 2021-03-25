Wintry mix and snow end this week, drier air moves in for the weekend

MISSOULA — Rain and snow remain isolated through West-Central and Southwest Montana Thursday afternoon and evening.

Impacts will be limited in valleys as wintry mix/graupel falls and melts on contact with roadways and grassy surfaces.

Mountain passes will still be slick tonight and Friday morning.

Even as snow stops falling, you will still find some icy spots on Lolo, Lookout, and Lost Trail passes Thursday night and Friday morning.

This typical spring wintry mix and snow showers end Friday.

Highs Friday will jump to the upper 40s, but skies still remain cloudy to partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons set up perfectly for your outdoor activity forecast!

High Saturday will be in the low 50s, and sunshine will be abundant throughout the afternoon.

Sunday highs jump to the upper 50s and low 60s!

Sunny skies come to an end Sunday night as clouds move in before our next active system.

While we will be able to be outside to enjoy the Sunday afternoon hours, Sunday night rain and snow start to move back in.

Most of us will be home by this point, but as we wake up and head out the door Monday snow showers will be widespread.

Highs take another drop to the upper 30s and low 40s with Monday’s system.

This will be one we keep an eye this weekend.

