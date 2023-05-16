Woman found dead in car at Yellowstone National Park; man arrested

Yellowstone National Park rangers responded to an incident Saturday night that led to the discovery of a dead woman in a vehicle, according to the National Park Service.

A park press release said the incident happened on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful. The vehicle had reportedly been driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside it when rangers arrived at the scene.

The rangers located the dead woman in the vehicle and detained the man. He was subsequently arrested for drug possession and "other traffic-related charges," according to the release.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed while the scene was processed and was reopened approximately 24 hours later on Sunday evening.

The release said an investigation is being performed by the National Park Service, with support from the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Bozeman.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com