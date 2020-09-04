The Benefits of Laser Treatments for Varicose Veins

If you’re looking for long-term relief from uncomfortable varicose veins, laser treatments may be the right choice for you.

Millions of men and women suffer from varicose veins, but fortunately there’s no shortage of treatment options available. Compression stockings, for instance, are excellent for reducing swelling in the legs, and the gentle pressure can help prevent blood clots. Exercise boosts circulation and keeps varicose vein symptoms from worsening.

Still, these methods can only relieve the symptoms of varicose veins or make the day-to-day management of the condition a little easier. Stockings, massages, home remedies , and other treatments aren’t long-term cures for malfunctioning veins. So, if you’re looking for an effective, minimally invasive solution for your varicose veins, endovenous laser treatment might be right for you.

Here’s what you need to know about the procedure.

The Dangers of Varicose Veins

Varicose veins are bulging, twisting, blue or purplish veins that often press against the surface of the skin. They’re caused by insufficient blood flow due to weak or damaged valves in the veins. If the veins in your legs cannot effectively pump blood up to your heart, the blood will pool in the legs. This causes the veins to stretch and swell.

Symptoms of varicose veins include an achy or heavy feeling in the legs, itching, swelling, skin discoloration, and pain after sitting or standing for extended periods of time.

In addition to being painful and unsightly, varicose veins can also be dangerous to your health. Untreated veins can burst and cause bleeding or painful ulcers. In some cases, varicose veins may contribute to the development of blood clots. These clots could travel to your heart, causing serious health complications.

Laser Treatments Offer Long-Term Relief

The best way to avoid potential health risks is to treat varicose veins with a procedure like endovenous laser treatment or EVLT. EVLT is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure that unblocks perforating veins, the larger veins that carry blood from the superficial veins to the deep veins.

During EVLT, your vein treatment specialist will use a tiny catheter to apply direct heat to the damaged vein, which causes it to collapse. After some time, the body absorbs the treated vein and blood is redirected to surrounding healthy veins. The best part? Your legs will look and feel better right away.

The risks of endovenous laser therapy are minimal. After the procedure, you may experience minor pain directly over the vein and slight bruising or bleeding that should go away within two weeks.

Post-op recovery from EVLT is very short — you can go home the same day. You’ll have to wear a compression bandage for 24 hours and you can resume normal activities the next day. Walk frequently to help redistribute blood to healthy veins deep in the legs, and continue to wear compression stockings for up to two weeks to speed up healing and boost circulation.