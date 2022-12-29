What Is The 12-3-30 Workout? Why This Low-Impact Routine Is Gaining A Following

A new workout trend is gaining in popularity, particularly among TikTok users. If you’ve seen the hashtag #12330 pop up on the video platform and wondered what it means, it refers to a new cardio routine that involves walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes at specific settings for incline and speed.

With more than 140 million views, the 12-3-30 workout, started by lifestyle influencer Lauren Giraldo, has officially gone viral. Giraldo started this simple inclined walking routine to help her ease into working out at a gym. While this routine doesn’t involve any running, it still provides a serious calorie burn.

Here’s how to do the 12-3-30 workout:

Get on a treadmill.

Set the incline to 12.

Walk at 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes.

Giraldo told NBC’s “Today” that she’s not a runner and that running on a treadmill was not working for her, which led her to create the trendy 12-3-30 workout.

“I started playing around with the settings, and at the time, my gym’s treadmill had 12 incline as the max,” she told “Today.” “The 3 miles per hour felt right, like walking, and my grandma has always told me that 30 minutes of exercise a day was all you needed. That’s how the combination started. Now, it’s something I look forward to doing every morning.”

She told “Today” that she does the workout approximately five times per week — and that it has helped her lose 30 pounds so far.

Giraldo posted a TikTok video in April 2021 featuring before-and-after pictures of other women who’d lost weight with her workout routine. Users continue to post jaw-dropping results, featuring their weightless and toned core and thighs, on the social media platform.

Why The 12-3-30 Workout Is Effective

Fitness experts say the 12-3-30 workout works so well for some people because it combines strength and cardiovascular training.

“When we have to climb a hill it intensifies the workout — increasing heart rate, respiratory rate and potentially caloric expenditure,” personal trainer and wellness specialist Julie Floyd-Jones told Eating Well, explaining why the workout is effective. “You are definitely going to improve cardiovascular health and cardiovascular endurance and strength. Due to the incline, you should also improve strength in your lower body.”

This low-impact routine is designed to be good for people who are prone to injury or joint pain. And the benefits of walking are plentiful, such as uplifting mood, contributing to weight loss and increasing energy.

Potential Problems With The 12-3-30 Workout

While the 12-3-30 workout has reached cult-like status with followers, it’s not the perfect workout for everyone. Experts have noted that walking on a steep gradient for 30 minutes can put pressure on your lower back. If your posture isn’t great or you have weak core muscles, this routine could lead to lower back problems.

It’s recommended that you start slowly by doing the workout once or twice a week at first. Those with joint issues will want to start with a less drastic incline and work their way up. If you already suffer from knee or lower back problems or are just starting to exercise, this workout may still be a good fit if you ease into it properly.

Dr. Dennis Cardone, osteopathic sports medicine specialist and chief of primary care sports medicine at NYU Langone Health, suggested beginning on flat ground.

“This workout starts at a 12-degree incline, so I’d say go at 4-degree intervals. So gradually increase it over a three-week period to get to that 12 degrees,” he told “Today.”

At the end of the day, no matter what way you work out, the key is to find something you enjoy doing and that’s safe. The last thing you want is to go too hard and burn yourself out or cause an injury.

By Emily O’Brien, for Newsy.

