Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

KPAX News Team

News Director
Anchors

Jill Valley

Mark Martin

Cynthia Carranza

Weather

Lewis Dortch

Joey Biancone

Joey Biancone

Reporters

Sean Wells

Emily Brown

Zach Volheim 2026 Picture

Zach Volheim

Robyn Iron

Robyn Wayne

Maddie Kiefer

Sports

Kyle Hansen

Derek Joseph

News Producers
Natalie McAlpine

Natalie McAlpine

Chloe Olsgaard

Chloe Olsgaard

Samantha Perl, Producer

Samantha Perl

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader