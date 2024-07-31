2 people die in Wednesday wrong-way crash on I-90 near Three Forks

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) reports two people are dead due to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning, July 31, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol's incident map shows that the crash happened on I-90 eastbound, west of the Highway 287 interchange in Three Forks around 7:20 a.m.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says a man may have gotten on the interstate at the Wheat Montana exit (Exit 274) and initially drove in the right direction.

Law enforcement believes the man then made a U-turn a few miles west of the exit, but confirmation of those details is pending an investigation.

The driver reportedly struck another vehicle at mile marker 272.

The incident is under the jurisdiction of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, with mutual aid provided by GCSO.

According to Broadwater County Sheriff/Coroner Nick Rauser, the man driving in the wrong direction is from Washington state. The driver of the vehicle that was struck is a man from Montana.

The identities of the two men who died are currently being withheld, pending family notification, according to Rauser.

Sheriff Rauser says the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There are reportedly several witnesses, including video from a semi-truck.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map, one eastbound lane is blocked as of 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers are advised to watch for emergency services.

No further details are currently available, and it is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.