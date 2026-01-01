Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Missoula County
Flathead County
Ravalli County
Western Montana News
Crime and Courts
Montana Politics
Montana News
Montana Ag Network
National News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Cams
Get Out Get Fit Forecast
Sports
Community
Community Spotlight
The Big Sky Blend
Positively Montana
Salute to Service
Unsung Heroes
Counsel's Corner
One Class at a Time
Contests
Videos
On KPAX and KAJ
Photo Galleries
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Careers at KPAX
KPAX News Team
KPAX Apps
Contact Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
kpaxtv
kpaxtv
kpaxnews
Videos
MMIP
Sports
Montana Ag Network
Community
Contests
Find MTN/The Spot
More +
Quick Links +
Videos
MMIP
Sports
Montana Ag Network
Community
Contests
Find MTN/The Spot
America 250
Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader