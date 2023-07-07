Biden administration expected to approve cluster munitions for Ukraine

For months the Biden administration has debated sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, finding few other options as Ukraine’s forces run out of ways to fight against Russia's front line.

U.S. officials have reportedly revealed that a decision could be announced as early as Friday.

The Associated Press reported that the Biden administration is expected to announce a decision as part of a Pentagon aid package valued at up to $800 million to fight Russia's forces.

Multiple aides to the President Joe Biden have recommended he approve sending the weapons, which are banned by many U.S. allies. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken was in favor of the move and expressed his approval during a meeting of top national security officials recently, according to the New York Times, which citied officials familiar with the talks.

Forces in Ukraine have had difficulty breaking up Russia’s forces in key battle lines and Kyiv argues it needs the controversial cluster munitions to give its military a chance, Politico reported, citing U.S. officials who demanded anonymity.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department had reportedly not supported the move, citing humanitarian concerns and the worry that the United States would fall out of line with many of its allies in how they support the fight against Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has placed constant pressure on President Biden to send the munitions, which spread tiny deadly bombs.

Kyiv says cluster munitions are the best shot they have at fighting Russian troops who are in trenches that they have dug out to block Ukrainian forces from retaking territory.

The munitions would be launched by artillery weapons that the U.S. and its allies have provided to Ukraine, including howitzers. The cluster munitions would be based on a 155 mm shell commonly used on the battlefield.

