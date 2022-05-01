3 former Bobcats, 1 former Grizzly sign undrafted free agent NFL deals

MISSOULA — The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, and now, the whirlwind addition of undrafted free agent signings is underway.

Three former Montana State Bobcats and one former Montana Grizzly football player are known to have signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams.

For the former MSU players, offensive tackle Lewis Kidd has signed a deal with the New Orleans Stains, safety Tre Webb signed with the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Montana offensive tackle Dylan Cook signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kidd, a Minneapolis, Minnesota native, bounced around on MSU's offensive line and played left tackle in 2021 and was a first team All-Big Sky player and FCS All-American.

Webb, who hails from Riverside, California, racked up 70 total tackles and one interception in his lone year with the Bobcats. He was a third-team All-Big Sky pick for his efforts. Webb joined MSU after grad transferring from San Jose State.

Webb will join teammate Troy Andersen in Atlanta after Andersen was a second-round pick by the Falcons on Friday.

McCutcheon, a Bozeman native, was another first-team all-league selection for the Bobcats in 2021. McCutcheon caught 61 passes for 1,121 yards and eight scores as MSU's lead receiver this past season. McCutcheon joins teammate Daniel Hardy, who was a seventh-round pick by the Rams earlier on Saturday.

Cook, a Butte native, started his career as a quarterback at Montana State Northern before he walked on at UM as an offensive tackle where he started the past two seasons for the Grizzlies.

Cook joins fellow former Grizzly Samori Toure with NFL opportunities. Toure was a seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

