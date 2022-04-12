Bobcat men, women earn track and field sweep in Cat-Griz Dual

(Editor's note: University of Montana and Montana State media releases)

BOZEMAN — Montana State continued its recent run of success in the annual Cat-Griz Dual on Saturday at the Bobcat Track & Field Complex as the men's and women's teams completed another sweep over Montana.

The Bobcat women's team easily cleared the Griz by a 111.50-55.50 margin to earn its fourth straight victory in the rivalry series. MSU's men won their eighth straight in head-to-head dual meetings versus Montana by a score of 88-67.

Both sides battled strong winds throughout the meet which included a high temperature of 41 degrees.

Montana State's women's squad produced 12 first-place finishes across 17 events scored on Saturday.

Elena Carter had two top showings in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles, Camila Noe did as well in the 1,500 and the 5,000, while Alex Hellenberg pulled off first-place results in the pole vault triple jump. Also earning first-place efforts for the Bobcats were Macy White (100), Madison Smith (800). Celestia Hammond (javelin), Madi Arneson (discus), Lucy Corbett (high jump) and Leah Klein (shot put). MSU also had the top times in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays on the women's side.

White (11.97) and Smith (2:20.47) each had season-best times in their respective wins, while Hammond had her best throw this season of 144 feet, 4 inches (44.00m) in the javelin. Kylie Christiansen added a lifetime best mark of 171-06 (52.28m) to take third in the hammer throw.

The MSU men's team had two athletes earn at least more than one victory in an individual event. Duncan Hamilton finished first in both the 1,500 and 5,000, while Derrick Olsen had the top times in both the 100 and 200. Also finishing first in their respective events were Drake Schneider (400), Chris Bianchini (800), Colby Wilson (pole vault), Hunter Nicholson (long jump), Cantor Coverdell (javelin), Ian Fosdick (triple jump) and Alec Nehring (shot put).

Coverdell had the standout mark of the day for the Bobcat men's squad. Coverdell completed a throw in the javelin of 223-11 (68.26m). That mark improved on his personal best by more than two feet – which he now sits third all-time in program history in the event – and it fell just one foot away from the school record. His throw stands among the top 10 marks in the West Region this season.

The Montana State women's team took a 20-19 edge in the Cat-Griz series over Montana with its victory. The Bobcat men's squad has now won 10 of the last 11 duals over Montana, but the Griz still hold a 55-32 lead in the series.

The Grizzles came out on top in the women's 200 meters (Catie Buck, 24.63); women's 400 meters (Holly Sudol, 58.92); men's high jump (6-2.75); men's discus (Matt Ward, 162-6); men's hammer (Ward, 202-1); women's hammer (Tanessa Morris, 200-1); and the men's 4x100-meter relay (42.45).

Ward's distance in the hammer was a personal best and a mark that ranks fourth in the Big Sky this season. The sophomore from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, also ranks fourth in the Big Sky in the discus.

With senior Brent Yeakey currently leading the Big Sky in the discus, Montana now has two of the top-four throwers in that event.

While Montana's men didn't win any of the individual running events, a Grizzly placed second in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters. Junior Paul Johnstone was Montana's top finisher in both the 200 (21.90) and 400 (48.49).

His 400-meters time was a season best that currently ranks seventh in the Big Sky. Johnstone was also part of Montana's winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also recorded a season-best time (42.45).

For full results from the Cat-Griz Dual, click here.

