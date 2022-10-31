Bobcats stay at No. 3 after bye, Griz fall to No. 16 in Top 25 poll

Three weeks remain in the regular season, and more movement was had in this week's FCS poll.

The Montana Grizzlies were the lone Treasure State school to play this past weekend, and the Grizzlies fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in Monday's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll after falling to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday. The loss was the third straight for UM (5-3, 2-3 Big Sky Conference).

The Grizzlies were the lowest ranked Big Sky school in the poll this week. The Montana State Bobcats (7-1, 5-0) were on a bye this week, and MSU held steady at No. 3 in this week's poll.

Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0) remained the top Big Sky school in the rankings at No. 2 after the Hornets defeated then-No. 14 Idaho 31-28 on Saturday evening.

Weber State (7-1, 4-1) is now ranked solo at No. 5 after being tied at No. 5 a week ago after the Wildcats beat the Griz. Meanwhile Idaho (5-3, 4-1) fell one spot to No. 15, just ahead of Montana.

UC Davis (4-4, 3-2) was the only other Big Sky school to receive votes in this week's poll.

South Dakota State (8-1, 6-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) remains the No. 1 team in the nation. The Jackrabbits received 53 of the 54 first-place votes, with Sacramento State the only other team receiving a vote.

North Dakota State (6-2, 4-1) rounds out the top five as the Bison are ranked at No. 4.