After year apart, No. 5 Montana set to renew rivalry with No. 8 Idaho in top-10 clash

MISSOULA - After not playing a year ago, the Montana Grizzlies and Idaho Vandals are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a top-10 matchup to start Big Sky play.

Sitting at 3-0 and No. 5 in the country, Montana now faces its toughest test to date, with a national spotlight on Saturday's game in Missoula. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Watch the full video:

It's UM's second-biggest rival with connections deep in the history between the two programs.

"Idaho's always been good," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "They have a long, successful football tradition there. I like having them back in the league. I was disappointed when they left, to be honest. I think it's great. They've always been a team that's hard to beat, and that'll be the case this weekend."

Under new head coach Thomas Ford Jr., the Vandals are 2-2 and ranked No. 8.

Both of their losses have come by three points each to FBS programs in Washington State and San Jose State, and with plenty of familiar faces back, the Vandals are proving once again to be a formidable contender in the Big Sky.

"It's always an honor to play in a rivalry game," Griz quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat said. "It's an important game for us, no matter who it is. Start of conference play, so it's important in itself right there."

Offensively, the Vandals lead one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Sky behind Fresno State transfer and new quarterback Joshua Wood, a dual-threat weapon who can hurt opposing defenses in a variety of ways.

The Vandals also have one of the best all-around defenses in the league, as they lean on a number of athletes who have grown in the program.

"I think they play hard. The structure is good," Hauck said of the defense. "Everything they do is sound. I like their front. I think they're pretty physical up front. That probably sticks out on film early on."

Montana won the last meeting between the two schools in 2023 in Moscow, while Idaho took the win the last time they met in Missoula in 2022.

But all of the numbers are thrown out for rivalry games, as the two get set to lock horns and battle for the Little Brown Stein once again.

"It's a great opportunity. Like he said, all games are important, but a great opportunity to play a rival," UM linebacker Peyton Wing said. "Their offense is very talented, so it's a great test for our defense this week. I'm very excited for it."

