All-American Cole Grossman returns to senior-laden tight end group for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The tight ends play a pivotal role in the Montana Grizzlies' offense.

It's a group that is required to be versatile both in the pass and run games, and this year's group for UM is a senior-laden bunch led by Evan Shafer, Erik Barker and the return of All-American Cole Grossman.

"I love our group of guys. We're all a pretty close, tight-knit group," Shafer said. "And so with having these three full seniors, it's pretty awesome, because we know the playbook, we're able to work together great. And then just with our different body types, there's a lot of different progressions that we can we can work through."

Grossman's return will be huge for UM as he missed all of last year.

He was a top pass-catching option and All-American in 2021 and 2022, and is picking up where he left off early in fall camp.

"One of our best receivers, even as a tight end, and he can get down and block and get dirty too," Barker said of his teammate. "So you know, he's one of the most dynamic players I've ever seen."

Barker has been a staple at tight end since his freshman year in 2021, while Shafer stepped up last year in big moments after transferring in from NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Behind them are other experienced players and fresh faces, but those three will spearhead the position group this season.

"It's kind of cool, because we're also versatile, we're able to switch around, and there's not a lot of singular position play, and we're able to bounce around, give a bunch of different looks, and it's pretty cool what we're able to do," Shafer said.

And it's true, tight ends have to block and catch passes, making them one of the more unique positions in football.

While competing for playing time, the Griz could also have their top three options on the field at once in certain packages, so it's about working together as well.

"We all have the same goal here, we know how good of a senior class we have," Shafer said. "We're out here working towards the national championship for the Montana Grizzlies. And so when it comes to that, it's just a really team-based way of looking at things."

"We were just getting after it," Barker added. "You know, we always compete no matter what, but at the same time, just knowing that all three of us could be on the field at the same time is just awesome."

The work in the weight room and on the field has this group ready to help lead the way in what will be a loaded Griz offense in 2024.

"You know, we all mesh really well, and I think that team chemistry is what's going to help us throughout the season," Barker said.

Griz tight ends on the 2024 roster by number

No. 11, Cole Grossman, R-SR, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Vancouver, WA

No. 49, Isaac Keim, FR, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 81, Joseph Grezmak, R-SO, 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, Pilot Mountain, NC

No. 84, Evan Shafer, SR, 6-foot-5, 278 pounds, Connersville, IN

No. 86, Joe Weida, R-SO, 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 87, Jake Olson, R-JR, 6-foot-7, 254 pounds, Butte, MT

No. 88, Erik Barker, SR, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Keizer, OR

No. 89, Danny Sirmon, FR, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Missoula, MT

