And they are off: Grizzlies football team leaves for FCS championship game

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team is officially on its way to the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Fans gathered in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon to see the team off and show their support.

The busses left the University of Montana campus and headed through downtown on their way to the Missoula airport.

No. 2 Montana takes on No. 1 South Dakota State in the FCS National Championship on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.