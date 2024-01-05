FCS championship press conference with Montana coach Bobby Hauck

FRISCO, TX — On Friday, Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck met the media for a press conference at Toyota Stadium, two days ahead of the FCS national championship game between the Grizzlies and South Dakota State.



Hauck has guided the Grizzlies to the title game for the fourth time on his watch and for the eighth time in program history, although this is UM's first trip in the Frisco era and its first appearance since 2009.

Championship media day - Griz LB Braxton Hill: pic.twitter.com/wemtSeR6Ls — Montana Sports (@montanasports) January 5, 2024

During the press conference, Hauck discussed his team's ability to play its best football toward the end of the season, what he's learned in previous championship games, the strengths of South Dakota State, and several other topics.

The Grizzlies and Jackrabbits are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at noon Mountain time. The game will be televised on ABC. To watch Hauck's press conference, see the video player above.