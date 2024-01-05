Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

FCS championship press conference with Montana coach Bobby Hauck

FCS championship press conference with Montana coach Bobby Hauck
Bobby Hauck.jpg
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:07:25-05

FRISCO, TX — On Friday, Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck met the media for a press conference at Toyota Stadium, two days ahead of the FCS national championship game between the Grizzlies and South Dakota State.

Hauck has guided the Grizzlies to the title game for the fourth time on his watch and for the eighth time in program history, although this is UM's first trip in the Frisco era and its first appearance since 2009.

During the press conference, Hauck discussed his team's ability to play its best football toward the end of the season, what he's learned in previous championship games, the strengths of South Dakota State, and several other topics.

The Grizzlies and Jackrabbits are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at noon Mountain time. The game will be televised on ABC. To watch Hauck's press conference, see the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader