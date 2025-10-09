Former Carroll All-American Hunter Peck thriving in rare jump to Montana while pursuing medical school

MISSOULA - Picture this.

While in the midst of a standout career at Carroll College, Hunter Peck and some teammates would venture less than two hours west to Missoula from Helena to catch a Griz football game.

For Peck, one thing immediately stood out as he watched as a fan.

"I just remember the first time I ever saw them running out of the tunnel. I got chills just watching it. And I just remember thinking to myself, man, that would be cool. Like, those kids are living it," Peck said. "So it's a full-circle moment now being here, running out of that tunnel, you know, still getting that same feeling that I did up in the stands watching them do it."

Fast forward to today, and not only is Peck living that very reality he observed, he's thriving it in.

Peck would put together an All-American career at Carroll and was the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year in 2024. With family connections in Bigfork, Peck knew the Treasure State could offer him football and schooling opportunities he was looking for.

"Every football team, you got to have guys that come together and play as a team," Peck said. "And that was really my goal, was to play with a team and as a team, and do everything in my power to help the team out to win. That's the end goal of it all. And accolades like that are kind of just a byproduct of that. My time at Carroll is an extreme blessing. That feeling of, you know, following your dream regardless of the level it was at, you know, being able to play at the next level was just an extreme blessing to me at that point

"What stands out the most to me is just the relationships that I built with some of my best friends at Carroll and the family that I built and just the community that was built as well at Carroll. It was amazing."

Initially thinking he was done with football, an opportunity arose for an extra year, and the Grizzlies came calling.

"I had a hard time believing that I was actually going to get another year to play football," Peck said. "It just kind of seemed all unreal to me. And when I got that phone call, I just remember pacing in my house just like, wow, like, it's real. Like, it's happening. And honestly, like, I didn't really believe it until I stepped on campus and I was like, wow, like, this is real. I'm working out with the team.

"I just remember feeling so blessed, filled with gratitude, overwhelmed with gratitude. So in that moment is the special moment that will be in my head forever."

It's a rare occurrence to see a Frontier Conference player rise to the FCS level.

But because Peck was a familiar name among football fans in the state of Montana, it made for an exciting case study and scenario to see how he'd fare with the jump up.

"I'm not sure if I had any doubt, but I always had that feeling that I'm going to have to prove myself and that was the mentality that I had going into it," Peck said. "And when I started to get my footing, it felt good, but still hungry for more and still looking to be better and play better football."

As a starting defensive end for the Grizzlies, Peck has improved every game and has found a way to make a large impact on Montana's 5-0 start. This season, Peck has 13 total tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Not to mention, experiencing the tunnel run-outs first-hand.

"I had tears running down my cheeks; it was just a special moment," Peck said. "And all of them after that were just as special. The night game when we were wearing black, that was a really special one for me against Idaho. The fireworks were going off and I just had chills up and down my body. And man ... I just remember telling myself I'm so blessed. And man, I'll relive that moment for the rest of my life."

But it should come as no surprise to those who know him off the field, as Peck is currently a candidate for medical school after studying biology and chemistry on a pre-med track at Carroll.

"We had some health crises in my family before, and that kind of was a main motivator for me to pursue a career in medicine, as well as just my drive and passion for helping people and serving others that are under-served," Peck said. "So that's kind of what drives my want to be a physician."

Balancing schoolwork, extra study for entities such as the MCAT, and applying to medical school, all while being a college athlete, tells you all you need to know about Peck's drive, motivation and self-discipline.

"I'm supportive of myself, but I'm never too supportive of myself," Peck said. "I always want to achieve and strive to achieve more. So that's kind of the mindset I've always had and I always will have."

Peck will hopefully know his med school future come the winter, and he has goals to become a naval physician in the military someday.

But for now, it's about enjoying the final ride with Montana after taking a chance and seeing it pay off.

"Become the best football player and version of myself that I can be," Peck said. "And also leave the game with no regrets. Leave here being satisfied with my work and being able to look myself in the mirror and tell myself I gave it everything I had."

