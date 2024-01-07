Griz dreams dashed: Montana bottled up in 23-3 FCS title game loss to powerful South Dakota State

FRISCO, Texas — If you're gonna play in Texas, you gotta have a touchdown in the arsenal. Unfortunately for Montana, TDs were hard to come by Sunday.

The Grizzlies' national championship dreams were dashed on a perfect January day at a sold-out Toyota Stadium, as quarterback Mark Gronowski and South Dakota State left no doubt of their FCS supremacy with a 23-3 title-game victory.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits capped their season with a 15-0 record and their second straight FCS crown. No. 2-seeded Montana came up short in the title game for the fourth straight appearance. The Grizzlies, who finished a magical season with a 13-2 record, are still seeking their first championship since 2001.

Gronowski was the difference from the beginning.

The Jackrabbits put together a workmanlike opening drive, capping it with a 6-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Davis for a 7-0 lead. Gronowski, the newly minted Walter Payton Award winner as the top offensive player in the FCS, efficiently moved the team down the field, which included receiver Jaxon Janke hurdling tacklers down the sideline for a 27-yard gain.

Meanwhile, Montana struggled to gain yards on the ground and ultmately find the end zone all day against South Dakota State's defense.

A 39-yard kickoff return by Junior Bergen set Montana up at its 42. The Griz converted a fourth-down play on a run by Clifton McDowell, then faced a fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 at the start of the second quarter. That set up the first key play of the game, and the Jackrabbits stuffed Eli Gillman, the newly minted Jerry Rice Award winner as FCS freshman of the year, to keep the Griz out of the end zone.

The Griz quickly got the ball back as Corbin Walker picked off a Gronowski pass down the field. Montana again got into the red zone and this time settled for a 30-yard field goal by Nico Ramos to pare the deficit to 7-3 at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter.

Montana later made the first big special teams play when Travis Benham's punt clipped an SDSU player and the Griz recovered near midfield. Still, nothing came of it. The Griz were in position to float a Hail Mary on the last play of the first half but it was intercepted by the Jackrabbits' Dalys Beanum.

UM was methodically marching down the field on the opening drive of the second half but Aaron Fontes was stripped from behind while fighting for extra yards and SDSU's DyShawn Gales. Montana ended up punting on their next possession, and that's when the Jacks were able to extend their lead.

Gronowski held in against pressure and found big tight end Zach Heins for 34 yards on a third-and-8 play, then was in the end zone on a 10-yard run on the next play. Diving across the goal line, Gronowski's TD gave SDSU a 14-3 lead with 7:11 left in the third quarter.

Gronowski then hooked up with Jadon Janke on a pretty 23-yard TD pass, giving the Jackrabbits as 20-3 lead later in the third (the point-after attempt was flubbed). On the Grizzlies' ensuing offensive play, quarterback Clifton McDowell was stripped and lost a fumble that was recovered by SDSU's Ryan Van Marel. That led to a 32-yard field goal by Hunter Dustman and a 23-3 advantage.

Dustman also played a key role in keeping the ball away from Bergen on both kickoffs and punts. Twice Dustman pinned the Grizzlies' offense inside the 10, and Bergen didn't get anything other than his 39-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

