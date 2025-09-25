MISSOULA — Fifth-ranked Montana is off to a 3-0 start with nonconference wins over Central Washington, North Dakota and Indiana State.

Now, the Grizzlies are set for a top-10 showdown when they welcome No. 8 Idaho to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

In this week's Griz Insider, hosts Kyle Hansen and Riley Corcoran break down Montana's win over Indiana State and talk about the Grizzlies' development through the early portion of the schedule. Griz coach Bobby Hauck and tight end Josh Gale also join the show.

Watch Griz Insider:

Griz Insider: After 3-0 start, No. 5 Montana to kick off Big Sky play with top-10 matchup vs. Idaho

Hauck recaps the game versus the Sycamores — a 63-20 Montana win that saw the Grizzlies roll up 647 yards of offense.

Gale, a transfer from UC Davis, talks about his time at Montana, specifically the past two games against North Dakota and Indiana State, as well as his career as a whole. The redshirt senior has seven catches for 100 yards and one touchdown this season.

In three years with the Aggies, Gale totaled 49 catches for 826 yards and nine TDs.