MISSOULA - Brooks Davis caught two touchdowns, including the game-tying TD, in helping fifth-ranked Montana rally past No. 16 North Dakota for a 24-23 comeback last Saturday.

It was a breakout game for the redshirt-freshman wide receiver from California. He totaled five catches for 98 yards and the two TDs.

Davis and Montana coach Bobby Hauck join this week's edition of the Griz Insider to break down the win over the Fighting Hawks and discuss Davis' perrformance. MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran host the show.

Watch Griz Insider:

Griz Insider: Breakout receiver Brooks Davis, coach Bobby Hauck recap North Dakota win

Davis is still new to football, having only started playing in high school. He talks about getting a late start and thriving so early in his career. He was his high school team's MVP. In two games for the Griz this season, Davis has seven catches for 106 yards and the two scores, and has started in both contests after not playing at all a year ago.

Hansen and Corcoran finish out the episode by looking ahead to Montana's matchup with Indiana State. The Grizzlies and Sycamores play at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.

