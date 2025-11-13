Griz Insider: DL Kellen Detrick, coach Bobby Hauck size up Montana's 10-0 start

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies haven't been 10-0 in a season since 2009, which also happened to be the year they ran off 14 straight wins on the way to a berth in the FCS championship game.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran are joined by defensive end Kellen Detrick and coach Bobby Hauck to look back at last week's win in a thriller over Eastern Washington and to look ahead to this week's matchup with Portland State.

No. 2-ranked Montana is 10-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky Conference games. A win against Portland State (1-9, 1-5) this Saturday will give the Grizzlies the opportunity to run the table in the regular season when they host archrival Montana State (8-2, 6-0) in the 124th Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 22 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Detrick, a senior from Havre, had a breakout game last week with three quarterback sacks against Eastern Washington. Detrick helped spearhead an eight-sack performance by UM's defense. They were the first three sacks of the season for Detrick.

This week's game will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., and will be the Grizzlies' first visit to that historic venue since 2015. Portland State typically plays its home games at Hillsboro Stadium.

Montana leads the all-time series with the Vikings 35-13, including five in a row.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast across Montana by Scripps Sports.

