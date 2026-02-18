MISSOULA — On the heels of last week's losses to rival Montana State, the Montana men's and women's basketball teams look forward as the Big Sky Conference regular season begins to wind down.

Lady Griz coach Nate Harris and Montana men's coach Travis DeCuire join the latest edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran.

Watch Griz Insider:

Griz Insider: Montana basketball teams clean slate after home losses to Montana State

Last Saturday night, the Montana men fell 82-71 to Montana State after the Lady Griz lost 72-55 to the Bobcats earlier in the day.

Both losses were suffered at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, and clinched a Brawl of the Wild season sweep for both MSU teams against Montana.

In this episode, DeCuire and Harris both analyze the losses while also discussing what has worked and identifying areas for improvement within their respective programs. Both teams face Idaho State and Weber State this week.

With five games remaining on the schedule, Hansen and Corcoran also provide a look at scenarios for the upcoming Big Sky postseason tournament in Boise, Idaho, and size up what the bracket would look like if the season ended today.

The Montana men enter this week with a 14-12 overall record and an 8-5 mark in the Big Sky, good for third place in the standings. The Lady Griz are 7-17 overall and 4-9 in the league, and sit in eighth place.

