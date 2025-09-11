Griz Insider: Montana RB Stevie Rocker Jr. gives life — and opponents fits

MISSOULA — Stevie Rocker Jr. played a key role in Montana's 42-17 victory over Central Washington in its season opener last week, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. In all, UM rushed for 310 yards.

But Rocker's impact has gone well beyond football, as this past spring he donated life-saving bone marrow to a 6-year-old from Argentina as part of the Montana football team's annual drive to enroll members of the University of Montana community in the National Marrow Donor Program's "Get in the Game" registry.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: RB Stevie Rocker Jr. gives life, opponents fits

On this edition of the Griz Insider, hosted weekly by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran, Rocker talks about his experience as a donor, as well as Montana's first win and his individual expectations for his senior season.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck also joins the show to discuss the win over Central Washington and to preview this week's game against North Dakota, which is a ranked matchup between the No. 5 Griz and No. 16 Fighting Hawks in Missoula.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Mountain time Saturday and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and the Montana Television Network.

