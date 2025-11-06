Griz Insider: No. 2 Montana returns home from dominant road trip, looks to go to 10-0

MISSOULA — Montana returns home Saturday from a dominant two-game road trip.

The second-ranked Grizzlies took care of Sacramento State and Weber State the past two weeks to improve to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference. Montana is tied for first in the league.

UM coach Bobby Hauck and wide receiver Blake Bohannon join this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran.

Hauck discusses the win over the Wildcats in Ogden, Utah, which snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats for Montana. The Griz jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the lopsided win. Keali'i Ah Yat passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns for Montana, and Eli Gillman needed just 12 carries to rush for 122 yards and a TD.

Gillman, a redshirt junior from Minnesota, now has 3,102 rushing yards in his Griz career. He's one of just five players in UM history to rush for more than 3,000 career yards, joining Yohance Humphrey (4,070), Chase Reynolds (4,067), Lex Hilliard (4,018) and Jordan Canada (3,435).

Bohannon, a redshirt senior from Georgia, had a huge game against Weber State. He had three catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. On the season, he has 20 catches for 348 yards and one TD.

Bohannon transferred to Montana from Kennesaw State, where he spent the past four years and was a two-year starter. Brian Bohannon, Blake's father, was the Owls' coach from 2013 to 2024.

Montana will face rival Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Scripps Sports stations across Montana.