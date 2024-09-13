Grizzly Insider: As Montana regroups, DE Sloan McPherson looks back on life-saving opportunity

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies, who slipped four spots to No. 8 in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, are coming off a 27-24 loss at North Dakota last week and look to get back on track Saturday with a non-league home game against Morehead State.

In this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by coach Bobby Hauck to discuss last week's game — which saw the Griz lose a 17-point lead after halftime — and look ahead to Morehead State, an FCS program from Morehead, Kentucky.

Hansen and Corcoran are also joined by Montana defensive end Sloan McPherson, a Savage native who donated stem cells to a patient in need via the National Marrow Donor Program's "Be the Match" registry prior to the Grizzlies season opener against Missouri State.

McPherson is the seventh person from the Montana football program to be paired for stem cell, blood platelets or bone marrow donation since UM since 2014.

To watch this week's Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above. Montana and Morehead State kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

