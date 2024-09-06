Grizzly Insider: Coach Bobby Hauck, DE Hayden Harris break down Week 1 win, look toward North Dakota

MISSOULA — The No. 4-ranked Montana Grizzlies are fresh off a tough 29-24 victory over Missouri State in their season opener, and are now set for their first road test of the year — a matchup with No. 23 North Dakota.

In the 2024 debut of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran are joined by head coach Bobby Hauck and senior defensive end Hayden Harris to look back on last week's win and ahead to the team's tilt Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.

North Dakota opened its season last week on the road against Iowa State of the Big 12. The Fighting Hawks lost 21-3, but out-rushed Iowa State 174 to 86 and had 20 first downs to the Cyclones' 18.

Harris, who transferred to UM from UCLA prior to the 2023 season, was a menace last week against Missouri State, racking up five tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

In this week's show, Harris talked about Montana's defensive performance with several new faces in key roles, as well as his growth in his second season with the Grizzlies. To watch this week's Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above.

