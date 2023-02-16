Grizzly Insider: Despite adversity, Keeli Burton-Oliver finds happy home with Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The men's and women's basketball teams at Montana are peaking as the regular season hits its stretch run. And that sets up a marquee battle Saturday when they travel to Bozeman to face archrival Montana State.

Montana's men have won five consecutive games, and have raised their overall record to 14-12 and to 8-6 in the Big Sky Conference. The Griz are in fourth in the standings, one game back of Weber State, and look to avenge a 67-64 defeat to second-place MSU when their game tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.

The Lady Griz, meanwhile, have won five of six, are 13-12 overall, 9-5 in the Big Sky and two games back of first-place Montana State. UM's women are also looking to turn the tables when their game tips at 2 p.m. Saturday: the Bobcats beat Montana 73-62 in the first matchup between the teams in Missoula.

Featured on the Grizzly Insider show this week is Keeli Burton-Oliver, a redshirt freshman forward for the Lady Griz who in 2020 was diagnosed with a heart issue called left ventricular noncompaction. Burton-Oliver talks about the adversity she's faced, as well as her journey to Missoula, which included a pair of previous stops in the Pac-12.

As always, Griz men's coach Travis DeCuire and women's coach Brian Holisinger also join the show.

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

