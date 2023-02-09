Grizzly Insider: Lonnell Martin Jr. making community impact in hometown of Flint, Mich.

MISSOULA — This week on the Grizzly Insider show, Montana junior guard Lonnell Martin Jr. sits down to talk about the fortunes of the men's basketball team, as well as his ongoing community service project in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Martin is averaging 7.3 points this season for the Griz, while accumulating 29.7 minutes per game. Martin and Montana (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) are coming off their first conference sweep of the season after beating Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona at home last week.

Martin's community service back home has not gone unnoticed. He was part of a giveaway drive that helped raise money for school supplies for kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Flint, and provided advice and mentoring to young students.

UM Men's coach Travis DeCuire also joins the show, as does women's coach Brian Holsinger, who talks about a recent run-in with sportscaster Kenny Mayne during the team's latest road trip. The Lady Griz (12-11, 8-4 Big Sky) return home this week riding a four-game winning streak.

No Context Ice Cream

LadyGriz# pic.twitter.com/OgLRC1dhXA — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) February 5, 2023

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

