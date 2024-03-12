Grizzly postgame: Montana coach Travis DeCuire dissects victory over Portland State

BOISE, ID — The Montana men's basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament with an 87-81 victory over Portland State in the quarterfinals Monday at Idaho Central Arena.

The No. 3-seeded Grizzlies never trailed, and move on to face No. 8 Idaho State in the semis on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Bengals knocked off No. 2 Northern Colorado in their quarterfinal matchup on Sunday.

Montana coach Travis Decuire spoke to the media after the game to dissect the victory.

