Hellgate duo live dreams with commitments to hometown Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies still await the start of their 2025 season, but they added some local flair to their 2026 recruiting class when, over the summer, they received verbal commitments from the Hellgate duo of Evan Pyron and Parker Link.

Keeping Montana athletes in-state is always a focal point for UM, and when it can snag a pair of local talents out of its backyard, it's an early win before they've even suited up in maroon and silver.

Watch the video:

Missoula Hellgate duo Evan Pyron, Parker Link live out dreams with commitments to hometown Montana Grizzlies

"It means a lot to put it across my chest and stay home here," Pyron said. "The football environment is amazing here, just to be a Grizzly and all that. And also the academics. So finding both the athletic and academic fit was really important."

Pyron will be a legacy athlete for the Grizzlies, as his mother, Krista Redpath played for the Montana Lady Griz. Now Pyron will get a chance to suit up for the same school next year.

Extremely proud to announce my commitment to the University of Montana! Thank you to my family, teammates and coaches at Hellgate as well as the Missoula community. Go Griz!!! 🐻🐻🐻@hellgate_FB @MontanaGrizFB @CoachMLinehan @KeatonJ_3 @Coach_Hauck @Quinnapolooza pic.twitter.com/FoQX2R66Cg — Evan Pyron (@evanpyron2026) July 20, 2025

Recruited as a defensive lineman, Pyron has been a two-way player for the Knights throughout his career as a tight end on offense as well, and was heavily recruited with looks from Montana State, UC Davis, North Dakota, the Ivy League schools and more.

That is thanks to having an impact on the Hellgate program from the minute he arrived.

"It's been bumpy in terms of the wins and losses, but you know, my (Missoula Youth Football) team, we're all Hellgate kids and we stuck it out going to Hellgate," Pyron said. "And we kind of came in with that idea that we're going to change something. And I think this senior year, we're going to do that."

Link has also been a two-way standout at Hellgate, and after this past summer, saw his opportunity open up to join his hometown team and realize a dream.

"My parents have had season tickets since I was not even born yet," Link said. "And I've probably only missed five home games my whole life. And I've just continued to come to every single game. Probably only missed one summer camp and I just keep coming to the Griz and all of my apparel at my house is Griz stuff. So I was always kind of waiting on that."

Link, who plays wide receiver and safety for the Knights, will join the Griz as a preferred walk-on and was recruited as an athlete, a challenge he's ready to tackle head on, like so many Montana natives before him.

"I think it's just extra motivating, especially staying home," Link said. "People think like, he's just a Missoula boy and he might just stay home because the Griz are just here and they see him all the time. But I think I've truly earned this spot and I just want to keep grinding as hard as I can, keep putting my head in the dirt, keep going until I get what I want."

But the focus now is senior year as the two try to get the Knights to winning ways before embarking on the next journey together.

"It's super cool. Me and Parker have been playing sports with each other really since the very beginning," Pyron said. "We live just a block apart from one another and it'll be super cool continuing being teammates at the next level."

