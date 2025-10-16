Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

How to watch the Montana Grizzlies game versus Sacred Heart on Saturday, Oct. 18

Griz logo
MTN Sports
Griz logo
Posted

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are 6-0 for the first time since 2009 and will look to extend their undefeated season Saturday, Oct. 18, versus Sacred Heart.

The fourth-ranked Griz will host the Pioneers inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a midseason nonconference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the conclusion of the game.

In Great Falls and Helena, NBC affiliates KTGF and KTVH will simulcast the game broadcast.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The game will also stream live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader