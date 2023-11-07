Lady Griz hang tough, run out of gas in opener against Gonzaga

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz fell to Gonzaga 83-70 to open the college basketball season on Monday in Missoula.

Dani Bartsch led UM with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. The Lady Griz (0-1) shot 41.4% from the field and 10 for 26 from deep.

Portland transfer MJ Bruno added 12 points for the Lady Griz while Gina Marxen scored 11 for Montana.

Gonzaga raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, leading 24-14, before Montana rebounded and trimmed it to a 32-28 deficit by halftime.

In the third quarter, UM got within one point multiple times before Gonzaga began to pull away down the stretch. The Bulldogs shot at a 47.7% rate from the field and 9 for 23 from deep.

Kaylynne Truong led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 19 points and Yvonne Ejim added 17 points. Eliza Hollingsworth also scored 16 points and nine rebounds while Kayleigh Truong added 11 points.

Montana is off until Tuesday, Nov. 14 when they host Washington State.