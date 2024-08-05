Montana adds 10 players as Grizzlies report for fall football camp

(Editor's note: University of Montana news release)

MISSOULA — Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck announced the addition of 10 new players to the roster as the Grizzlies reported to fall camp on Friday, capping a summer of recruiting for the UM staff.

The Griz added seven transfers with college experience and three players from the prep ranks to fill out the roster on report day.

Hauck and his staff addressed needs up and down the roster with the summer recruiting haul, adding six newcomers to the defense, three to the offense, and one specialist that will compete for playing time in the fall.

"Recruiting is a never-ending process in the current landscape of college football," said Hauck.

“Certainly, these guys all have attributes that we think will help them contribute this fall, so we’re excited to get out there on the field with them. A lot of these guys have looked really good in our summer workouts, so we’re excited to get them on the field in pads and indoctrinate them into Grizzly Football.”

Including winter transfers and the recruits that committed to the team on signing day in February, a total of 37 new players have now joined the team since the end of the 2023 season, with 19 high schoolers and 18 transfers enrolling at UM.

The Grizzlies will hold the first of 18 official practices of fall camp on Monday at Dornblaser Field.

Montana opens the season on Aug. 31 with a first-time matchup against Missouri State under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Season tickets, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are all on sale now at GrizTix.com.

2024 Summer Roster Additions



Name

Yr.

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown / Previous Schools

Prince Ford

R-Jr.

DB

5’ 11”

170

Concord, N.C. / Cox Mill HS /

Golden West / Illinois

Torin Jeske

Fr.

OL

6’ 6”

250

Bozeman, Mont. / Bozeman HS

Cade Klimczak

Sr.

OL

6’ 1”

285

Rockford, Mich. / Rockford HS /

Central Michigan

Jake Mason

R-Fr.

DL

6’ 2”

245

Ferndale, Wash. / Ferndale HS /

Washington

Caleb Otlewski

R-Fr.

LB

6’ 4”

235

Melissa, Texas / Melissa HS /

San Diego St.

Dane Parker

Fr.

S

6’ 1”

190

Puyallup, Wash. / Puyallup HS /

Air Force Prep

Jo Silver

Jr.

K/P

6’ 0”

187

Fremont, Ohio / Fremont-Ross HS /

Kent St.

Garrett Speer

Fr.

DB

6’ 0”

190

Portland, Ore. / Jesuit HS

Dayton Toney

R-Jr.

WR

6’ 1”

188

San Antonio, Texas / Prestonwood Christian /

Hawaii / Incarnate Word

RB Wilson V

Jr.

DL

6’ 4”

250

Henderson, Nev. / Green Valley HS /

Antelope Valley / Coll. of the Canyons



Player Bios

Prince Ford /R-Jr. / DB / 5’ 11” / 170 / Concord, N.C. / Cox Mill HS / Golden West / Illinois

2024 (R-Jr – Montana): Joined the program in the summer and will look for reps at cornerback with two years to play… Chose Montana over FCS offers from North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Northern Arizona, Jackson State, Campbell, Mercer, and had interest from Nevada and UCONN.

2023 (Jr. – Illinois): Was a redshirt with the Illini and did not see action… Was recruited to Illinois as a three-star prospect and the No. 24 JuCo cornerback in the class of 2023 by 247Sports… Totaled 42 tackles (31 solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions in 21 junior college games.

2022 (So. – Golden West): Played in 10 games in his second season at Golden West College… Tallied 23 total tackles (13 solo)… Recorded two pass breakups and one interception

2021 (Fr. – Golden West): Played in 11 games as a freshman at Golden West. Totaled 19 tackles (18 solo)… Also recorded four pass breakups and two interceptions.

High School: Was a three-year football letterman at Cox Mill HS… Was an All-South Piedmont Conference selection at cornerback as a senior in 2020… Led CMHS to the school’s first conference championship in 2019… Also ran track and was a top-15 finisher in the state of North Carolina in the 400m.

Personal: Older brother Justin Ford was a two-time first-team All-American cornerback and the NCAA leader in interceptions for the Griz in 2021 and 2022… Parents are Michael Ford and Leticia Perez.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Prince is Justin Ford’s little brother. We’re excited to have him here. He’s looked good in summer workouts. He’s got terrific quickness and speed, and we think he can really help stabilized our cornerback room.”

Torin Jeske / Fr. / OL / 6’ 6” / 250 / Bozeman, Mont. / Bozeman HS

2024 (Fr.): Joined the program as a true freshman walk-on in time for fall camp.

High School: Was a two-way player at Bozeman High as an offensive tackle and defensive end… A first-team all-state offensive tackle as a senior… Also earned first-team all-conference honors… Totaled 52 career pancake blocks in 13 games on the Hawk’s O-Line according to MaxPreps… Also totaled 30 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup on the defensive line… Represented Bozeman int eh East/West Shrine Game as a senior… Also played basketball for the Hawks… Prep football coach was Levi Wesche… Was originally committed to Montana Tech before choosing Montana.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “We’re always enthused to have another player out of Bozeman High School on our team. We’ve had a long history of guys coming out of there that have contributed for us in a big way, so we’re fired up to have Torin join us.”

Cade Klimczak / Sr. / OL / 6’ 1” / 285 / Rockford, Mich. / Rockford HS / Central Michigan

2024 (R-Sr. – Montana): Joined the program in the summer… Comes to Montana from FBS Central Michigan where he played in 26 games and made five starts for the Chips’ under head coach Jim McElwain… Also comes to Montana as a three-time Academic All-MAC honoree.

2023 (R-Jr. – Cent. Michigan) As a junior offensive lineman, saw action in 10 games with three starts… Made two starts at left guard and one start at right guard… Listed as a starter or backup on the depth chart all year long… Part of an offensive line that allowed just 26 sacks all season long… Earned Academic All-MAC honors… Earned start at right guard at Ohio (11/15)… Started each of the season’s first two games at left guard: New Hampshire (9/9) and at Michigan State (9/1)… Also saw action at Notre Dame (9/16), at South Alabama (9/23), Eastern Michigan (9/30), Akron (10/14), at Ball State (10/21), at Western Michigan (11/7), and vs. Toledo (11/24).

2022 (R-So. – Cent. Michigan): As a sophomore offensive lineman, did not see any game action… Was a backup offensive lineman… Earned medical redshirt on season.

2021 (R-So. – Cent. Michigan): As a sophomore offensive lineman, played in each of the season’s final 10 games on the offensive line… Drew first starting assignment vs. Washington State in the Sun Bowl (12/31)… Earned Academic All-MAC honors.

2020 (R-Fr. – Cent. Michigan): As a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, appeared in all six games… Made first career start, at left guard, at Toledo (12/12)… Earned Academic All-MAC honors.

2019 (Fr. – Cent. Michigan): Redshirted his true freshman season… Did not see game action.

High School: A 2019 graduate of Rockford High School, where he played three years of varsity football for Head Coach Ralph Munger … named to the MHSFCA Dream Team, Detroit Free Press Dream Team and Grand Rapids Press Dream Team in 2018 … selected to the MHSFCA all-state first team and named AP all-state honorable mention in 2018 … earned first team all-area honors and first team OK Red all-conference recognition in 2017 and 2018 … named to the academic all-state team in 2017 and 2018 … team captain in 2018 … played defensive end, tight end, long snapper, and middle linebacker … also played basketball.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Cade is coming in for his final year of eligibility. He’s played a lot of football and he’s coming in to work on his masters. We think he can really give us some stability and depth at center and guard.”

Jake Mason / R-Fr. / DL / 6’ 2” / 245 / Ferndale, Wash. / Ferndale HS / Washington

2024 (R-Fr. – Montana): Joined the program over the summer and will add depth on the D-Line after moving from linebacker.

2023 (Fr. – Washington): Was a redshirt on a Washington Husky team that advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game… Did not see game action.

High School: Helped lead Ferndale to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals (third round) of the state's 3A playoffs... Earned first-team All-WesCo 3A on both the offensive and defensive line as a senior... Also first-team All-WesCo 3A on both sides of the ball as a junior in 2021, when Ferndale finished 7-3... Helped team to a 4-1 record in the shortened 2020 season... Also a standout baseball player who helped lead Ferndale to the 2017 Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series (U-12) championship... Made the All-World Series team at third base... Played for coach Jamie Plenkovich

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Jake is a guy we think can work his way into the mix in a hurry. He does a lot of things really well. He’s strong, he’s looked really good in our summer workouts, he’s a good long snapper. He can do a lot of things, so we’re excited about him.”

Caleb Otlewski / R-Fr. / LB / 6’ 4” / 235 / Melissa, Texas / Melissa HS / San Diego St.

2024 (R-Fr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for summer training. Will add depth at linebacker and look for action on special teams… Chose Montana over FBS offers from Ohio, UTEP and Sam Houston, as well as FCS offers from Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word.

2023 (Fr. – San Diego St.)

• SDSU Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year

Played a key role on scout team, earning the Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year... Utilized redshirt season in his first year at San Diego State… Played with fellow Grizzly and SDSU transfer Vai Kaho

High School: Starred at Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas … Helped lead the Cardinals to a 11-3 record in 2022, a perfect 7-0 in district play, and quarterfinal state playoff appearance … During his junior campaign helped Melissa to an 11-3 record and another perfect record in league play at 6-0… Was a three-star recruit by 247sports and ESPN, and has a scout grade of 75 by ESPN… A two-star recruit by Rivals… Chose the Aztecs over offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, SMU, North Texas, Tulsa, Utah State, Jackson State among others.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Caleb has been here since early summer. He’s a good-looking athlete. He looks good in his uniform and runs around well. We’ve known all about him since high school. He chose to come here over numerous FBS offers, and we think he has a really bright future playing for the Griz.”

Dane Parker / Fr. / S / 6’ 1” / 190 / Puyallup, Wash. / Puyallup HS / Air Force Prep

2024 (Fr. – Montana): Comes to Montana from Air Force Prep with five years to play four seasons… Will compete for time at safety.

2023 (Fr. – Air Force Prep): Was enrolled at Air Force Prep and did not register any stats.

High School: A three-star athlete as rated by 247Sports… A two-time first-team 4A SPSL pick as a junior and senior at DB and on Special Teams… A two-way athlete that totaled 82 tackles (35 solo), 2 TFLs and 1 sack in 10 games as a senior… Had 93 tackles and three interceptions his junior year on defense to go along with 38 catches for 601 yards and four TDs on offense… Also held offers out of high school from Penn, Idaho, Army, and Yale… Comes out of high school with a 3.65 GPA… Prep coach was Brian Grout.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Dane was a player we liked a lot out of high school, and he chose to go to the Air Force Academy and the Air Force Prep School. He decided not to pursue that, so we’re excited we were able to get him to come to Missoula.”

Jo Silver / Jr. / K/P / 6’ 0” / 187 / Fremont, Ohio / Fremont-Ross HS / Kent St.

2024 (Jr. – Montana): Was a spring walk-on for the Grizzlies and earned a place on the squad… Will compete for kicking duties at fall camp.

2023 (So. – Kent State): Was a member of the Kent State squad but did not see action.

2022 (Fr. – Kent State): Made 4 PATs in two games without a miss going 4/4… Made 3 PATs in his collegiate debut against LIU… Added another PAT against Ball State.

High School: Earned All-Conference honors and honorable mention all-state as a senior at Fremont-Ross...Kohl's Kicking remarked on his place-kicking ease and big leg.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Jo went through the winter program and tried out for the team in the spring and did a good job. I thought he hit the ball pretty well during the spring and with continued work he’s got a chance to get in the mix as one of our specialists.”

Garrett Speer / Fr. / DB / 6’ 0” / 190 / Portland, Ore. / Jesuit HS

2024 (Fr. – Montana): Was a walk-on for the Griz in the spring and earned a place on the fall roster… Did not play after his senior year of high school.

High School: Rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports at Jesuit HS… Was a two-sport standout in football and track… Also a two-way player as a linebacker and running back… Helped the Crusaders to a Metro League title… Metro League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior… Also a first-team all-league pick… Helped Jesuit to a second-straight state title as a junior… Was an all-state honorable mention as a junior… In track, placed fifth in 110 hurdles as a junior at the 6A Oregon state track meet… Held an offer from Portland State with interest from Colorado State, Nevada, and Wyoming… Prep coach was Ken Potter.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Garrett came through our winter program and excelled. He was out for spring practice and did a great job. He’s a willing guy who will do anything to help us prepare and we’re excited he’ll be with us this fall.”

Dayton Toney / R-Jr. / WR / 6’ 1” / 188 / San Antonio, Texas / Prestonwood Christian / Hawaii / Incarnate Word

2024 (R-Jr. – Montana): Joined the team as a walk-on in the spring and earned a place on the squad for fall camp with two years of eligibility.

2023 (R-So. Incarnate Word): Was a squad member at Incarnate Word but did not register any stats.

2022 (So. – Incarnate Word): Transferred to Incarnate Word in his home state of Texas… Appeared in one game for the Cardinals, catching two passes for 21 yards against Faulkner.

2021 (Fr. – Hawaii): Was a squad member at Hawaii… Appeared briefly in three games.

2020 (Fr. – Hawaii): Was sidelined for most of the season and did not appear in any games… Was an Academic All-Mountain West pick.

High School: A 2020 graduate of Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas…. Was a two-year starter while playing on both sides of the ball…. Named to the TAPPS all-district second team at wide receiver and served as team captain as a senior…. Had 29 receptions and scored four touchdowns, while averaging 15.8 yards per catch…. Also returned kicks and lined up at safety for the Lions…. Part of 2017 state championship squad…. National runner-up with True Buzz 7v7 squad…. Member of 4x100 relay team that finished second in the state… An honor roll student.

Personal: Was a high school teammate of Grizzly linebacker Riley Wilson… A business major… Older sister Camryn was an All-American swimmer at Texas A&M… Parents are William and Halli Toney of Frisco, Texas.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “Dayton was a high school teammate of Riley Wilson. He heard all about our program and really wanted to be a part of it, and we’re excited he made that choice. He’s got good speed, he’s trying to work his way into the mix and I think he will.”

RB Wilson V / Jr. / DL / 6’ 4” / 250 / Henderson, Nev. / Green Valley HS / Antelope Valley / Coll. of the Canyons

2024 (Jr. – Montana): Came to Montana in the summer and will look to earn reps at fall camp… Graduated from College of the Canyons with an associate’s degree… Chose Montana over an FBS offer from North Texas as well as FCS offers from Texas Southern, Indiana State, Southeast Missouri, Weber State, Portland State, Stephen F. Austin and Bryant.

2023 (So. – Coll. of the Canyons): Played in 10 games and logged 30 tackles (23 solo), five sacks for a loss of 50 yards… 9.5 TFLs, and two pass breakups… Named to the All-SCFA second team defensive list.

2022 (Fr. – Antelope Valley): Played in 10 games at Antelope Valley… Totaled 31 tackles (25 solo), a sack, seven TFLs, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups at D-end… Named first-team all-conference in his first year of college football.

High School: Graduated in the spring 2021 and did not play college football in the fall… Had his senior football season (2020) canceled due to the pandemic… Battled injuries and only saw action in three games as a junior.

Quoting Coach Hauck: “RB is coming through some health issues that have kept him off the field to a degree. We’re hoping he can continue to get will and when he does, he will have a great career as a Grizzly.”