Montana football Week 1 press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, CB Trevin Gradney, RT Brandon Casey

MISSOULA — The college football season is officially back in Missoula as the Montana Grizzlies are set to open the 2024 season at home on Saturday against Missouri State.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a season where they won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship, went 13-2 overall and made a run to the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Montana enters the season ranked No. 3 in the country and was again picked as the preseason favorite to win the league.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck and captains Trevin Gradney (CB) and Brandon Casey (RT) spoke with the media on Monday during their weekly press conference to talk about wrapping up training camp while looking ahead to Missouri State. To watch the full press conference, please click the video above.

Kickoff between the Grizzlies and the Bears is slated for 7 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates across Montana.