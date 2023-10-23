Montana Griz soccer reacts to winning Big Sky title, turns attention to conference tournament

MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer program wrapped up a historic regular season on Sunday just days after locking up the Big Sky Conference regular-season crown.

UM topped Sacramento State 2-0 last Thursday thanks to goals from Skyleigh Thompson and Eliza Bentler to clinch the regular-season championship, their first outright in the fall since 2019 and ninth overall. Montana then followed that up with a 1-0 win over Portland State on Sunday thanks to a goal from Delaney Lou Schorr to close out its Big Sky Conference record unbeaten at 7-0-1 in conference play and with a 13-2-3 record overall this season.

It's the 10th time in league history that a team went unbeaten in conference play, five of which saw UM be the program to achieve that mark.

Montana's overall record is the best in program history, which also includes a win over Oklahoma and a draw with Ohio State. In Big Sky history, only Weber State, at 17-3-0 in 1998 had a better regular-season winning percentage and only Sacramento State at 11-1-6 in 2019, had fewer losses.

UM's 33 goals scored so far this year are a program-best since 2000, with Thompson leading the way with six goals, while Schorr has five and Bentler, Sydney Haustein and Abby Gearhart have each scored four.

Ava Samuelson leads the team with six assists while Schorr and Thompson each have four.

Freshman keeper Ashlyn Dvorak has also pitched 11 shutouts this season, which ties the program record set by Camellia Xu in 2021.

Coach Chris Citowicki, Schorr and Samuelson met with the media on Monday to talk about Montana's season, winning the Big Sky regular-season title and looked ahead to the Big Sky Conference tournament. To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

The Griz head into the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed, and therefore get a bye into the semifinal round. It's a long break until the conference tournament and Montana will next play Friday, Nov. 3 with the tournament held in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Should UM win, the tournament championship will be played Sunday, Nov. 5.