Montana Grizzlies ring in 2025 football recruiting class with six new commits

MISSOULA — As July begins and the fall football season rapidly approaches, planning for the future never ends in the college football world, and the Montana Grizzlies have been no exception after recently adding their first verbal commitments for their 2025 recruiting class.

Last week and this week, the Grizzlies saw six incoming high school seniors announce their commitments to Montana via social media, officially becoming the first recruits from the Class of 2025 for UM. They include running back Julius Gillick, safety Brock Beaner, defensive lineman Cooper Buffington and athletes Merek Mihelish, Brady Beaner and Colton Lentz.

Five of the recruits hail from outside of Montana, starting with Gillick who was the first known commit for Montana. Gillick, who is listed at 6 feet, 210 pounds, hails from Seattle.

Gillick spent his junior season at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, where he racked up 1,596 yards on the ground and rushed for 15 touchdowns. Gillick, who committed on June 25, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and also had a reported offer from Idaho State.

Twin brothers Brock and Brady Beaner announced their commitments to Montana on June 26. Both are listed as three-star prospects by 247Sports, and Brock is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, while Brady is listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds.

Both compete for Anacortes High School in Anacortes, Washington. Brock, who was recruited as a safety, had reported offers from fellow Big Sky Conference foes Idaho, Idaho State, UC Davis and Eastern Washington as well as Boise State, Navy, Air Force and Army. Brady was recruited as an athlete and also had offers from all of the same schools.

Lentz, who is listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, also announced his commitment on June 26. A senior-to-be at Nooksack Valley High School in Everson, Washington, Lentz was recruited as an athlete and also held offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Portland State and Air Force. Lentz is also listed as a three-star recruit.

Mihelish is the lone in-state product of the group so far. A senior-to-be at Helena Capital, Mihelish was recruited as an athlete, and plays quarterback and safety for the Bruins.

Last year as a junior, Mihelish threw for 1,541 yards and 15 touchdowns and also ran for 930 yards and seven more scores. Listed at 6-2, 170 pounds, he committed to the Grizzlies on June 27 and also held offers from Carroll College, Dickinson State, Montana Tech and Montana Western.

The latest commit came on Wednesday in Cooper Buffington from Winfield, Iowa, and Winfield-Mt. Union High School. A two-way lineman, Buffington, who is listed at 6-3 and 235 pounds, was recruited as a defensive end and reportedly had offers from South Dakota and Saint Francis.

While verbally committed, all six are not bound to UM officially until they sign letters of intent. The early signing period for NCAA Division I football runs Dec. 4-6, while the regular signing period runs Feb. 5-April 1 in 2025.