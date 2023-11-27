Watch Now
Montana Grizzlies to host Delaware next week in second round of FCS playoffs

Associated Press
Delaware coach Ryan Carty reacts during the first half of a game against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 27, 2023
The Montana Grizzlies will host the Delaware Blue Hens in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Delaware rallied to beat Lafayette 36-34 in a first-round game Saturday in Newark, Delaware.

The Blue Hens (9-3) trailed 28-7 early in the second quarter but three touchdown passes by Nick Minicucci sparked a rally and put them ahead 33-28 with 12:18 left.

Lafayette retook the lead 34-33 following a Jamar Curtis touchdown run from one yard out, but a field goal by Delaware's Alex Schmoke with 1:37 left gave the Blue Hens the winning points.

Delaware's defense recovered a late fumble to close the game.

Montana (10-1) is fresh off winning the outright Big Sky Conference title with a 37-7 victory over rival Montana State.

The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and had a bye for the first round.

Saturday's game will mark the second meeting between Montana and Delaware in the postseason.

The Blue Hens beat the Griz 49-48 in a first-round game in 1993 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

