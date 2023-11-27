Montana Grizzlies to host Delaware next week in second round of FCS playoffs

The Montana Grizzlies will host the Delaware Blue Hens in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Delaware rallied to beat Lafayette 36-34 in a first-round game Saturday in Newark, Delaware.

The Blue Hens (9-3) trailed 28-7 early in the second quarter but three touchdown passes by Nick Minicucci sparked a rally and put them ahead 33-28 with 12:18 left.

Lafayette retook the lead 34-33 following a Jamar Curtis touchdown run from one yard out, but a field goal by Delaware's Alex Schmoke with 1:37 left gave the Blue Hens the winning points.

Delaware's defense recovered a late fumble to close the game.

Montana (10-1) is fresh off winning the outright Big Sky Conference title with a 37-7 victory over rival Montana State.

The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and had a bye for the first round.

Saturday's game will mark the second meeting between Montana and Delaware in the postseason.

The Blue Hens beat the Griz 49-48 in a first-round game in 1993 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

