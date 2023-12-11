Montana Grizzly football playoff tickets going on sale

MISSOULA — Montana's playoff run continues on Saturday in Missoula when the Grizzlies host the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS semi-finals.

Playoff tickets for season ticket holders became available on Saturday.

Season ticket holders have until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, to purchase their same seats.

Meanwhile, ticket sales open for the general public tomorrow at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

All reserved seats are $35 and can be purchased at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/.

The University of Montana is once again offering 3,000 free tickets to students!

UM students do not have to pay out of pocket to cheer on their school as the Griz look to advance to the FCS National Championship.

The offer only stands for students though. People with guest passes must pay $10.

The Grizzlies play the Bison on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.