Montana Grizzly football Week 10 press conference

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies defeated Northern Colorado 40-0 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, as the Grizzlies picked up a win coming off of their bye.

The Griz improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Sky Conference play with the victory, their fourth straight. The Grizzlies also saw themselves jump in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll to No. 4 on Monday.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Braxton Hill and junior wide receiver Junior Bergen met with the media on Monday during UM's weekly press conference to talk about the win over the Bears while looking ahead to Montana's next opponent in Sacramento State.

The Hornets (6-2, 3-2) are ranked No. 7 this week so it will be a top-10 showdown in Missoula when the two teams meet on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by the Montana Television Network.

The Hornets are also coached by former UM player Andy Thompson, who is in his first season as the head coach at Sac State.

