Montana Lady Griz to host Boise State in first round of WNIT

The Montana women’s basketball team, back in a national tournament for the first time since 2015, will host Boise State on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the WNIT.

The Lady Griz (22-9) and Broncos (21-13) will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Dahlberg Arena. The winner will advance to face North Dakota State (21-11) in the round of 32.

This is Montana’s sixth trip to the WNIT, its 28th appearance in a national tournament, its first since playing in the NCAA tournament in 2015.

“No. 1, it’s a sign we’ve had a great season,” said third-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger. “No. 2, it’s a sign we’re headed in the right direction. This last happened nine years ago, so it’s another milestone.”

Montana is 22-9, its first 20-win season since 2015-16.

Montana won its first Big Sky tournament game since 2018 with a quarterfinal victory over Idaho in Boise last week before losing to No. 2 Northern Arizona in the semifinals.

“I’m excited to keep playing with this team. I love coaching this group. It’s a bunch of awesome kids,” said Holsinger. “This is an opportunity for our players to be rewarded for all the work they’ve put in.”

Montana and Boise State were the power programs of the Big Sky in the early and mid-1990s but have not met since playing a home-and-home series in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.

The Broncos, 21-13 overall, went 10-8 in league to tie for fourth in the Mountain West Conference. Boise State lost to San Diego State in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament.

Tickets start as low as $8, with student tickets still being free of charge when being claimed through GrizTix.com.

Season ticket holders will receive an email on Monday night with a code to gain early access to tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Season ticket holders will not be guaranteed their usual seat(s). The early access allows for the selection of any available seat in the arena at the time of purchase.

The general public will have access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Montana is one of three Big Sky teams to be playing in the WNIT, along with Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

With Eastern Washington playing in the NCAA tournament, it’s the first time since 2019 that the Big Sky has had four teams playing in national postseason tournaments.

Northern Colorado plays at Texas-San Antonio on Thursday. Northern Arizona received a first-round bye and will play either South Dakota or UC Riverside in the round of 32.