Montana men falter at home versus league-leading Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Montana shot just 34.4% from the floor in a 78-65 loss to Big Sky-leading Eastern Washington at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday.

An early second-half run put EWU ahead by nine points, 51-42, and the Grizzlies were unable to climb back.

With the loss, Montana is now 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big Sky. Eastern Washington improved to 14-8 and 8-1 in the league.

Jake Kyman had 21 points for the Eagles to lead all scorers. Cedric Coward and Casey Jones each had 16 points while Dane Erikstrup added 10 for Eastern, which shot 47.9% from the floor as a team.

The Grizzlies attempted 30 3-pointers, making seven. With 18 points, Dischon Thomas led Montana in scoring. Thomas also pulled down nine rebounds and had four assists.

Aanen Moody and Te'Jon Sawyer each scored 11 points for the Griz. Brandon Whitney added 10 and Josh Vazquez had nine on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Montana was 14 of 17 from the foul line while EWU went 27 for 34.

The Grizzlies are back on the road next week for games Thursday at Northern Arizona and Saturday at Northern Colorado.