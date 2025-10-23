Montana soccer 3-peats as Big Sky Conference regular-season champions

PORTLAND, OR — Maddie Ditta's penalty-kick goal in the 61st minute Thursday lifted Montana to a 1-0 victory over Portland State at Hillsboro Stadium and handed the Grizzlies their third consecutive Big Sky Conference regular-season soccer title.

It's the first time in league history that a team has won three championships in a row.

Ditta beat PSU keeper Natalie Cunningham to the low left of the net to give the Grizzlies the lead, taking advantage of a foul called on the Vikings' Josie DeLine. Later at the 87:04 mark, Montana goalie Ashlyn Dvorak made a save on a shot by Kalo Iongi to help preserve the shutout.

Final: Montana 1, Portland State 0



Mission accomplished, history made pic.twitter.com/2E3jhDeFxr — Montana Griz Soccer 🐻⚽️ (@MontanaGrizSOC) October 23, 2025

The Grizzlies won for the fourth straight time, extended their unbeaten streak to six games, and finished the regular season with an 11-3-3 overall record and a 5-1-2 mark in the Big Sky.

Montana will have the No. 1 seed for the Big Sky tournament, which begins Nov. 5 at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.

Against Portland State, the Grizzlies finished with 17 shots, six of which were on goal. Ally Henrikson attempted a team-high four shots. The Vikings had nine total shots, two on goal. It was Montana's 11th shutout of the season and the 22nd clean sheet of Dvorak's career.

The Grizzlies will host the Big Sky postseason tournament for the second year in a row and for the sixth time since it began in 1997. The tournament host has not won the championship since Northern Colorado in 2019.

