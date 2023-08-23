Montana soccer opens 2023 season with road sweep

MISSOULA - College athletics is back in Missoula.

The 2023-24 athletic season officially kicked off last week as the University of Montana women's soccer program started the season off with a bang. The Grizzlies defeated North Dakota 1-0 last Thursday on the road, and followed that up with a 3-1 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday.

Against UND, the Grizzlies' lone goal came from junior Delaney Lou Schorr in the 58th minute on an assist from Ava Samuelson and Sydney Haustein. The Grizzlies had 17 shots in the game, nine of which were on goal.

In her first start in goal, freshman keeper Ashlyn Dvorak of Billings pitched a clean sheet with four saves.

On Sunday against the Bison, the Griz offense kicked it up another notch. UM scored all three of its goals in the first 12 minutes of the match, started by Skyleigh Thompson who scored in the second minute off an assist by Lou Schorr and Molly Quarry.

The second goal came from freshman Riley Carolan in the 11th minute as Quarry notched another assist. Then quickly after that, sophomore Eliza Bentler scored in the 12th minute off of an assist from Maddie Ditta. In total, UM tallied 15 shots, seven of which were on goal.

Dvorak had an easier night at the office with just one save in the match.

For their efforts, Quarry was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Lou Schorr was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week for the conference as well, the second time she's won that honor in her career.

UM (2-0) returns to Missoula this week and will play its home opener against Montana State Billings on Thursday at 2 p.m. The Grizzlies will then welcome Ohio State on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Up next

While the Griz soccer team is the first program to get going in 2023, volleyball will soon join them.

UM won an exhibition over Carroll College on Monday, and the Grizzlies will open the season officially this weekend in Missoula at the Ellesyn Invitational. UM will play the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, they will play Pitt at 10 a.m. and BYU at 7 p.m. to wrap up the tournament.