Montana to meet Washington in NCAA women's soccer tournament

MISSOULA — Montana will meet Washington in the first round of the 2025 NCAA women's soccer tournament.

The Grizzlies learned their postseason matchup Monday during the NCAA's selection show. Their match with the Huskies is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, Nov. 14, at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle.

Montana, which secured its spot in the bracket with a thrilling win over Weber State in the Big Sky Conference tournament final Sunday, is in the bottom right quadrant. Washington is the No. 4 seed in the quadrant, behind No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas.

The Griz are making their seventh trip to the NCAA tournament and first since 2021. They've lost in the first round in each of their past four tourney appearances (2021, 2020, 2018 and 2011). They won two tournament matches in 2000, defeating Northwestern State in a play-in and Washington State in a first-round match.

Montana and Washington have met eight times on the soccer pitch, with the Huskies holding a 7-1 all-time advantage in the series. This year's Huskies are 13-2-6 overall. They won the Big Ten Conference tournament championship, defeating Michigan State on penalty kicks Sunday.

The Griz are 11-3-5 this season and won both the Big Sky regular-season and tournament titles. They won their two Big Sky tournament matches on penalty kicks and haven't lost since Sept. 26 against Northern Arizona (2-1). UM's other losses this season were to Baylor (2-0 on Aug. 24) and Boise State (2-1 on Aug. 28).

The first-round matches of the NCAA tournament will be played Nov. 14-15 at campus sites, with the College Cup scheduled for Dec. 5 and 8 in Kansas City, Mo. The semifinal matches will be Dec. 5 with the winners advancing to the championship match Dec. 8.

Northern Carolina is the reigning women's soccer national champion.