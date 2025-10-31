No. 3 Montana hits the road again, looks for first win in Ogden in over a decade

OGDEN, UT — By the time Montana and Weber State kick off on Saturday, November will be here.

The two old foes will line it up at 1 p.m. in Ogden, as the Wildcats look for a statement win over No. 3 Montana, while UM is looking for its first win over Weber State since 2019.

"Weber's always tough to beat. They've had some injury, which has cost them some productivity, but they'll get that ironed out," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "They know what they're doing. They've got good coaches, got good players. They'll be a tough test for us this weekend."

At 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Sky Conference play, it's been a rough go for Weber State in 2025.

The Wildcats saw injuries and plenty of mistakes doom them last week in a close loss against Eastern Washington, and Weber State has also fallen to Sac State and UC Davis in league play.

"What excites me is that it's another game we get to play, and we're on the road, so it's just us," UM safety Tanner Huff said. "They're a good team, and so are we."

But against Montana, the Wildcats' recent history sports plenty of success.

Weber State has beaten Montana in the last three meetings, including the 2019 playoffs, and last year in Missoula in a 55-48 shootout that the Wildcats won in overtime, one of just four wins they had all season.

Montana also hasn't won in Ogden since 2012, and Weber State has won five of the last six meetings down there dating back to 2008.

It's another key test for the Grizzlies, who enter the stretch run of 12 straight games and look to leave Ogden 9-0.

"We play a physical brand of football. We're getting a little bit banged up, but we have to fight through it," Hauck said. "It's not like we have an option to say no, we're not going this week. So I think playing a lot of guys helps. keep us a little bit more healthy, but ultimately we just need to tough it out and go play our best on Saturdays and take things as they come."

"Just with the expectation and the way we train and how we're coached it, just keep the ball rolling and I like it," Huff added. "I mean, sometimes in the bye week you might get distracted and whatnot, but it's been awesome just keeping it going. Can't lose your head and thoughts too much."

