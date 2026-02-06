MISSOULA — Bobby Kennedy was introduced as the 38th head football coach of the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon.

Kennedy takes over after the surprising retirement of Bobby Hauck which was announced on Wednesday.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

Press conference: Bobby Kennedy introduced as 38th head football coach of Montana Grizzlies

With players, coaches, boosters, fans, administrators and more in attendance, Kennedy detailed his vision for the program he now takes over as a first-time head coach at the college level.

