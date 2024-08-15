Ryan Tirrell, Riley Wilson taking reins as leaders of Montana's new-look linebacking core

MISSOULA — Year in and year out, the linebackers for the Montana Grizzlies have been the heart and soul of the defense with standout play as a loaded position group.

In 2024, things will look a little different, with last year's starters and multi-year talents of Braxton Hill, Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink all now gone.

So it's a position group that could feature a lot of new names making waves this fall.

"I feel like we're the next man up mentality. These guys are ready," Riley Wilson said. "It's a reload type of year. We're ready for this, and we're made for these moments."

While a lot of production is gone, the Grizzlies return standout talents in Wilson and Ryan Tirrell, both of whom saw a lion's share of playing time a season ago.

Wilson made an immediate impact after transferring in from Hawaii and has racked up numerous preseason accolades ahead of the year.

"We rely on each other. It's a real brotherhood. There's a reason they call this the LBU," Wilson said. "I mean, we play with a different edge, and it's gonna be really exciting this year for us to all go out there and just make new plays together, continue to build our relationships on and off the field, and just really improve as a unit."

For a guy like Tirrell, who has gradually worked his way up in the program, it's about taking the lessons he learned from those before him.

"It's incredible, the stuff you learn from the guys before you, and I've been so blessed with just humble, great, hard-working dudes the past years," Tirrell said. "I can name every single one of them, and they've all taught me some valuable lessons, but most importantly, how to work hard and be physical as a linebacker."

Those two will lead a group of players who are new to the Grizzlies in a number of ways.

San Diego State transfers Vai Kaho and Caleb Otlewski have stood out early on in fall, with Kaho emerging as a potential starter alongside Wilson and Tirrell.

Other key players include Cooper Barnum who has grown rapidly at linebacker, while Isiah Childs has also stood out after making the switch from running back. Erich Osteen also looks to figure into the mix along with other young talents who hope to crack the rotation.

It's not as experience-heavy as years past, but linebacker is a position that always stands out, and this group expects nothing different in 2024.

"We have a lot of potential in our room," Tirrell said. "There'll be a lot of different faces on that field come Aug. 31 and everybody's working hard, and there's no weak links in our room. There's eight guys that can play. There's eight-plus guys that can play. So we have a lot of good talent, I believe."

"I just think it's sticking to what we do, what this program is built about, the foundation that all the previous players has laid down for this LBU, and just all the linebackers, just sticking to our guns and just relying on each other," added Wilson.

Griz linebackers on the 2024 roster by number

No. 0, Vai Kaho, R-SR, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Reno, NV

No. 28, Isiah Childs, SR, 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, Manhattan, KS

No. 31, Geno Leonard, R-JR, 5-foot-11, 228 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 38, Marcus Evans, R-SO, 6-foot-0, 226 pounds, Helena, MT

No. 40, Cooper Barnum, SR, 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, Vancouver, WA

No. 42, Riley Wilson, R-JR, 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, Prosper, TX

No. 44, Ryan Tirrell, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 45, Caleb Otlewski, R-FR, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Melissa, TX

No. 50, Erich Osteen, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 214 pound, Simi Valley, CA

No. 52, Cy Stevenson, R-FR, 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, Libby, MT

No. 54, Cooper Walton, R-SO, 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, Johnstown, CO

No. 58, Clay Oven, R-FR, 6-foot-2, 210 pound, Billings, MT

No. 59, Hayden Opitz, R-FR, 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, Helena, MT

